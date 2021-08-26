2 min read.Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
India has continued to put a ban on international commercial flights. International flights are allowed to operate to and from countries with which India has bilateral air bubble agreements
Several countries have eased travel restrictions as Covid cases wane in India. However, not every country has relaxed Covid-19 travel rules, some have added additional restrictions.
For instance, Dubai residents in India can travel back to the country only if they have the necessary approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and can produce a negative covid-19 test report. Besides, Indian passengers have to take an RT PCR test six hours before their departure.
At present, India has extended its ban on international commercial flights. And, only air bubble flights are operational.
India has an air bubble agreement with 28 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.
List of countries that don’t require Indians to undergo quarantine on arrival:
Countries like Maldives, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Russia, Venezuela, Iceland, Mali, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan are countries that do not mandate compulsory quarantine on arrival for Indians.
However, Indian tourists can only travel to these countries directly if they come under a bilateral air bubble agreement. Otherwise, air travellers will have to take a new route through countries with which India has operational flight services now.
Most of these countries check a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.