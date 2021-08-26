Several countries have eased travel restrictions as Covid cases wane in India. However, not every country has relaxed Covid-19 travel rules, some have added additional restrictions.

For instance, Dubai residents in India can travel back to the country only if they have the necessary approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and can produce a negative covid-19 test report. Besides, Indian passengers have to take an RT PCR test six hours before their departure.

At present, India has extended its ban on international commercial flights. And, only air bubble flights are operational.

India has an air bubble agreement with 28 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

List of countries that don’t require Indians to undergo quarantine on arrival:

Countries like Maldives, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Russia, Venezuela, Iceland, Mali, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan are countries that do not mandate compulsory quarantine on arrival for Indians.

However, Indian tourists can only travel to these countries directly if they come under a bilateral air bubble agreement. Otherwise, air travellers will have to take a new route through countries with which India has operational flight services now.

Most of these countries check a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Additionally, if someone tested positive on arrival will be placed under quarantine.

Covishield vaccinated can travel to 16 EU countries:

If an Indian air traveller has received both the doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine they can visit 16 European countries as part of their 'Green Pass' scheme.

These 16 countries are France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Countries that allow Indian travellers but mandate quarantine measures:

Indian passengers travelling to UK, Qatar, Mexico, Turkey, Panama, Bahrain, Barbados and Rwanda will have to mandatorily undergo quarantine.

Additionally, most of these countries require a negative RT-PCR report with the test conducted within 72 hours before boarding and a compulsory Covid test on arrival.

For instance, before travelling to the UK, Indians have to take a COVID-19 test--3 days before they travel to England.

Also on arrival, passengers have to quarantine for 10 days, in addition to this, passenger has to take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

