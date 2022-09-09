Covid-19 treatment: Paxlovid tablets launched in India. All you need to know

Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said, "We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country. Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a Bio Equivalence study, based on which we have received the approval from the regulatory authorities."

