Covid-19 treatment: Paxlovid tablets launched in India. All you need to know

Hyderabad based drug company Zenara Pharma announced the launch of generic Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir) tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19
Drug maker Zenara Pharma said in a press release on Friday that last month the firm has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir) tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.
The release said, the product will be sold under the brand name 'Paxzen,' and is being manufactured at Zenara's US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. Zenara Pharma is a fully-owned subsidiary of the city-based Biophore India Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been approved by US FDA for COVID treatment.
Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said, "We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country. Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a Bio Equivalence study, based on which we have received the approval from the regulatory authorities."
Details about Paxlovid tablet launched by Zenara Pharma
Brand name:Paxzen
Manufacturer: The tablets will be manufactured at Zenara's US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. Zenara Pharma is a fully-owned subsidiary of the city-based Biophore India Pharmaceuticals
Price:₹5,200 per box
Content of each box:Each box will contain 20 tablets of Nirmatrelvir 150 ml and 10 Tablets of Ritonavir 100 mg
When can Paxlovid be administered?
Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir) tablets can be administered to patientens with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in India declined to 49,636, as the nation registered 6,093 new coronavirus infections by Friday afternoon taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,84,729, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
49,636 active cases in India
Yesterday, the country had logged 6,396 fresh infections. Prior on 6 September, India saw lowest cases in three months which was 4,417.
The data shows that 6,768 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,06,972.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,121 with 31 fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
