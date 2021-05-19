New Delhi: Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr DS Rana has said that Remdesivir is also being considered to be dropped from Covid-19 treatment soon as there is no evidence of its effectiveness in treating COVID patients, news agency ANI reported.

"If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued", said Dr Rana.

"All the experimental medicines, be plasma therapy (which is now discontinued) or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working", ANI quoted Dr Rana as saying.

Meanwhile, according to the latest guidelines released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the use of convalescent plasma has been dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 were 4,329, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths. Karnataka continues to remain the worst affected state at present followed by Maharashtra.





