Covid-19 triggers women to take greater ownership of their money: Survey

The annual survey records a clear progression in women investing more and taking greater control of their money over the last year, as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic. It further states, "While women continue to be avid savers, squirrelling away a majority of their earnings, the percentage of those who actively invest has risen by 10% since last year. The covid-19 driven economic uncertainty has fuelled an increased need among women to get involved in owning their money, where they may have earlier left these responsibilities to a male member of the family or their spouse."