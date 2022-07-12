‘Covid-19 trying to outsmart us’: Expert warns of reinfections, surge in cases. Read here3 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- India recorded 13,615 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Union health ministry
NEW DELHI :National Indian Medical Association Covid-19 task force's co-chairman Dr Rajeev Jayadevan has warned that the novel coronavirus is "constantly mutating" and that the country, its administration and the citizens cannot let the infection run "unchecked". This comes on a day when the country's daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections spiked to 3.23%.
The expert has said to news agency ANI, “The Covid infection cannot remain unchecked as virus is constantly mutating. We can't let this infection run unchecked, however, we do not know if the virus will change more or will it change the main infection".
The number of covid-19 infections has spiked in the country int he recent past, thereby raising concerns of a fourth wave of the pandemic that has been going on for over two years now.
The coronavirus variant that brought the world to a standstill back in 2020, has mutated into several variants raising concern for experts and scientists as to the vaccines that are being developed to combat the spread of the virus.
Dr. Jayadevan cited the example of the Delta variant of coronavirus that saw the highest number of deaths throughout the world during the second wave of the pandemic.
He said, "There are concerns whether the older Delta version would come back. Nobody knows the future for sure. So, we must be really guarded. When we say everything is fine, it is true that everything is fine from one angle-- that is the number of people dying per 1000 infections is lower. In other words, if 1,000 infections happened, the number of people dying is lower than it was two years ago. But it would be a wonder if we could prevent it as well."
"During the second wave, a large number of people were infected causing huge loss of productivity as people got sick. The other concern that has come, as of now is -- Reinfections," Jayadevan said.
As per the NIA co-chairman, reinfection is when a person gets infected again and again. Instead of being affected once-a-year, reinfection is when people are getting affected in time less than a month, he added.
Further explaining, he mentioned, "Not everyone (can be affected again and again) but it is quite possible. So, we must take extra care and take some basic precautions when we go out daily, which doesn't mean shutting down the country. As the air contains virus, we must take some basic precautions. We can't just shut our eyes and say no, it's gone. That's the wrong way."
Stating that the virus is "constantly trying to outsmart us", he said, "we need to stay on the top of the genomic sequencing, look for new variants when they happen and if something new and unusual happens, we must stay on top of it and upgrade our instructions."
Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 13,615 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Union health ministry. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,043.
