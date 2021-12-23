NEW DELHI : Odisha Health Department on Thursday said two children with a travel history to Nigeria have tested positive for new coronavirus variant Omicron taking the tally for the new variant to four.

Odisha Director of Public Health Dr. Niranjan Mishra said the two children aged 11 and 15 years hail from Bhubaneswar have a travel history to Nigeria and they are undergoing treatment. Their close contacts have been traced and tested negative, Mishra added.

Bhubaneswar | 2 children of age 11 & 15 years, with a travel history to Nigeria, have tested #Omicron positive today; their close contacts have been traced & tested negative: Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/IwHUP0WTlD — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Earlier on December 21, the state reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant with two returnees from Nigeria and Qatar testing positive.

The returnee from the African country was fully vaccinated, and all his contacts were tested negative, Cuttack district Covid-19 nodal officer Umesh Ray had reported.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry today said the country has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

The ministry said, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21.

The ministry data also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291.

The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

