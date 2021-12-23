1 min read.Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 11:06 PM ISTLivemint
Earlier on December 21, Odisha reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant with two returnees from Nigeria and Qatar testing positive
NEW DELHI :
Odisha Health Department on Thursday said two children with a travel history to Nigeria have tested positive for new coronavirus variant Omicron taking the tally for the new variant to four.
Odisha Director of Public Health Dr. Niranjan Mishra said the two children aged 11 and 15 years hail from Bhubaneswar have a travel history to Nigeria and they are undergoing treatment. Their close contacts have been traced and tested negative, Mishra added.
Bhubaneswar | 2 children of age 11 & 15 years, with a travel history to Nigeria, have tested #Omicron positive today; their close contacts have been traced & tested negative: Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha