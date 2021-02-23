The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country amid the surging cases, especially in states like Maharashtra, Kerala etc.

Speaking on a routine press briefing, Secretary, Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan informed that there are still two states that have 75% active cases -Kerala and Maharashtra. Kerala has 38% of the total active cases of the country while Maharashtra has 37% of the total active cases. Karnataka has 4% and Tamil Nadu has 2.78% active cases.

Moreover, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said that fresh outbreak in Kerala and Maharashtra are being examined for new mutations. He also informed that South African Covid-19 variant was found in 6 people while Brazil variant found in 1 person. For the UK strain of the virus, Paul informed that a total of 187 individuals were detected with the mutation in the country.

There are two variants in Maharashtra being talked about - N440 K variant and E484 K variant. Yes, these variants are there in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana, Pual said.

"Based on information available to us, yes these variants are there but there's no reason today for us to believe, on basis of scientific information, that these are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak that you see in some distrcits of Maharashtra and Kerala," the NITI Aayog member added.

Moreover, the health ministry informed that active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh.

"If you look at the average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- trend of less than 100 deaths," he added.

The cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%. This is declining continuously. Positivity rate - cumulative as well as weekly and daily - is declining across the country, the official added.

Highlighting the country's vaccination drive, which started on 16 January, 2021, the official said over 1.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 1.04 crore first doses and 12.61 lakh second doses.

Meanwhile, after seeing rising daily new cases last week, India reported a plunge in fresh infections on Tuesday.

As many as 10,584 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health. The total number of cases now stands at 1,10,16,434. There are 1,47,306 active cases in the country, as of Tuesday.

The country also saw 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,56,463.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via