OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges global plan for vaccination
New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics, Guterres said (Photo: AFP)
New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics, Guterres said (Photo: AFP)

Covid-19: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges global plan for vaccination

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:37 PM IST AFP

  • UN chief Guterres warned that just 10 nations have administered 75% of the doses so far -- and 130 countries have had no vaccinations at all
  • If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the Global South, it will mutate again and again, the UN chief added

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a global plan to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that inequities in initial efforts risked both the world's health and economy.

Opening a special Security Council session on vaccines held at the level of foreign ministers, Guterres warned that just 10 nations have administered 75% of the doses so far -- and 130 countries have had no vaccinations at all.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Frontline workers get shots of Covid-19 vaccine

India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Britain's Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category

Deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces get financial powers to clear projects up to 200 cr

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow

Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST

"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres told the virtual meeting.

He said the Group of 20 major economies was in the best position to set up a task force on financing and implementation of global vaccinations and offered full support of the United Nations.

"If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the Global South, it will mutate again and again. New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics," Guterres said.

"This can prolong the pandemic significantly, enabling the virus to come back to plague the Global North."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout