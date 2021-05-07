Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has registered another grim record in the spread of Covid-19. The state has registered a total of 372 deaths in a single day. The state registered 353 deaths within 24 hours on Thursday.

The state also registered a total of 28,076 new cases in a span of a single day. On a positive note, a senior health ministry official said the second wave of coronavirus seemed to have crossed its peak in the state.

With the latest addition in cases, UP has now registered a tally of 14,873 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative tally for number of infected people has reached 14,53,679 in the state.

"Currently, there are 2,54,118 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,84,688," an official said.

Since April 30, when there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases, the number of cases has come down by over 56,000 as recoveries have increased. It appears that the COVID wave has crossed its peak in the state, he added.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,982, followed by 1,817 in Meerut, 1,288 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,122 in Saharanpur, according to the bulletin.

Kanpur reported the highest number of deaths at 31, followed by 30 in Hapur, 25 in Lucknow, 18 in Ghazipur, 16 in Hardoi, 15 in Gorakhpur, 12 each in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar and 10 in Jhansi.

Over 2.42 lakh tests, including 1.27 lakh RT-PCR tests, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. So far, over 4.26 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out during a review meeting that COVID-19 vaccination in the state was progressing fast and more than 1.34 doses have been administered so far.

In seven districts with a high infection rate, 85,566 people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated.

"It is good that vaccine wastage has come down to 0.11 per cent in this age group. It further needs to be brought down to zero," Adityanath said.

The vaccination drive that was started in seven districts will be expanded to more districts from May 10, Sehgal said.

Now, potential beneficiaries who are over 45 years will also be required to pre-register for vaccination. So far, on the spot registration was allowed for people aged above 45 but due to this there were difficulties in maintaining social distancing, he said.

