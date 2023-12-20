Hello User
COVID-19 Update: 292 fresh cases, three deaths in Kerala

COVID-19 Update: 292 fresh cases, three deaths in Kerala

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

COVID-19 Update: The total number of active cases in the state is 2,041.

File image: A pedestrian walks past a wall mural painted to grab attention on the issue of air pollution as the government eased restrictions amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai.

Kerala has reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 19, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,041, and the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056.

On Tuesday, State Health Minister Veena George had said that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection.

The minister had also said that directions have been issued to provide special facilities for COVID-19 patients and ensure availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals.

In India, 341 total new cases were reported till 8 am today. The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 224.

With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,203 till date.

