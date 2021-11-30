India has reported as many as 6,990 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 551 days, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data. The active case load stands at 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases in the country, currently at 0.29%, which is lowest since March 2020.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the daily positivity rate is 0.69% less than 2% for last 57 days and the weekly positivity rate 0.84% less than 1% for last 16 days.

The death toll has climbed to 4,68,790 with 236 daily fatalities, according to the updated data.

Total of 64.13 crore tests have been conducted so far. The recovery rate stands at 98.34% at present, which is the highest since March 2020. In addition to this 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases total recoveries to 3,40,18,299.

Meanwhile, 123.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Additionally, the Union Ministry of Health issued revised guidelines for international passengers travelling to India on November 28, which requires all travellers coming to India from countries identified as ‘countries at-risk’ to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at airport on arrival, in addition to pre-departure Covid-19 testing undertaken 72 hours before the departure.

For passengers found positive in these test, they will be isolated and treated as per the clinical management protocol besides their samples also taken for Whole Genome Sequencing. The passengers found negative can depart the airport but have to undergo home isolation for seven days, followed by repeat testing on 8th day of arrival in India, followed by seven days of self-monitoring.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.