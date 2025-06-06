COVID-19 update, 6 June 2025: India's active cases cross 5,000; 4 deaths in 24 hours; Kerala and Gujarat lead surge

Covid-19 Cases in India, June 6: The number of active Covid-19 cases has crossed the 5,000 mark in India as the country continued to see a steady surge of infections over the past few weeks.
Here are the latest Covid-19 updates in India today:
India's active Covid case tally crossed the 5,000 mark with the country reporting 498 new cases over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Ministry of Health showed on Friday, June 6. The number of Covid-19 patients who have been discharged over the past 24 hours were recorded at 764.
A total of four people died over the past 24 hours, as per data. Two deaths were reported from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. All four patients were above 60 years of age and had co-morbidities. Since January this year, 55 deaths have been reported in the country.
Kerala has the most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country at 1,679, followed by Gujarat at 615, West Bengal at 596 and Delhi at 592. Kerala reported the most number of Covid-19 cases at 192, with Gujarat coming at the second place with 107 cases.
Delhi reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while 124 people were discharged from hospitals. The number of fatalities since January 1 stands at seven, with no fresh deaths recorded since Thursday.
In West Bengal, as many as 58 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, officials said. During the same period, 91 recovered from the Covid-19 contagion, while one death has been reported since the beginning of the year.
Seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of infections in the current wave to 30, a senior health officer said on Friday. State public health director Nilakantha Mishra said seven have recovered from the disease so far.
Amid the Covid-19 spike, the Odisha government has said that schools across the state will function adhering to preventive measures when they reopen after the ongoing summer vacation.
In Gwalior, two junior doctors – one male and one female – have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. Both doctors, postgraduate students at Gajra Raja Medical College, have been placed in home isolation.
Meanwhile, experts have assured that Covid-19 cases have grown milder over time while also noting that an occasional surge in cases is expected. This is because the coronavirus has now become endemic and constantly evolving. “With every passing year, Covid-19 is causing milder infections. It is (now) just another respiratory illness and less dangerous than flu. We can forget Covid-19 as a special case. It is not a cause of concern,” global health expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya told PTI.
A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all states and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.