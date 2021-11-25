India reported as many as 9,119 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 3,45,44,882, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The active tally in the country currently stand at 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days, i.e. nearly one-and-a-half year. The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.32%, lowest since March 2020.

A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,980 with 396 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Also, the total recoveries reached 3,39,67,962 with 10,264 discharges in the same time span. The recovery rate is currently at 98.33%, highest since March 2020.

Daily positivity rate is at 0.79% that is less than 2% for last 52 days, while weekly positivity rate is at 0.90%, less than 2% for last 62days, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 90,27,638 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 119.38 Cr (1,19,38,44,741) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,23,73,056sessions.

