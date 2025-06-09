COVID-19 update, 9 June 2025: India nears 6,500 active cases; 163 XFG variant cases detected; zero deaths in 24 hours

Covid-19 Update, June 9: India's active Covid-19 tally on Monday, June 9 neared the 6500 mark, recording 358 new cases, with majority of them reported in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The emerging XFG variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in 163 samples so far, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of cases.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the tally for active COVID cases in India stands at 6491, as compared to yesterday's figure of 6133 cases. However, no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.