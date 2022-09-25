Covid-19 update: Active case decline to 44k mark

India has witnessed a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday with country recording 4,777 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,510 with 23 fatalities which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India has witnessed a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday with country recording 4,777 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to an update given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Yesterday, the country had logged 4,912 coronavirus cases.
As a result, active cases currently stand at 43,994. The active caseload comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.63%.
The country conducted 3,02,283 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.36 crore.
The data shows that 5,196 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,95,610. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.72%.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.41 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.76 crore were second doses and 20.34 crore precautionary.
The central government has provided more than 203.53 crore (2,03,53,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
As per the Ministry, more than 3.35 crore (3,35,16,390) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.