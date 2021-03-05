{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Friday saw a slight decline in new positive cases with 16,838 more people testing positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. The country had seen over 17,000 fresh infections on Thursday.

In addition to this, 13,819 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,08,39,894.

The active caseload in the country has increased once again to reach 1,76,319. The number was 1,73,413 on Thursday and 1,70,126 on Wednesday. The tally had decreased on Tuesday (1,68,358) when compared to Monday (1,68,627).

Maximum cases from six states

The Union health ministry had stated on Thursday that six states in the country continue to be the biggest contributor to daily new cases.

The number of patients identified with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 reached 242 on Thursday. The surge in the mutant virus cases has been a cause of concern for health authorities amid the resurgence in daily case count.

Vaccination in India

India has so far vaccinated 1,80,05,503 people since the inoculation drive began on 16 January.

More than 13,88,170 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the 48th day of the nationwide vaccination.

The vaccination drive had begun on 16 January when only healthcare workers (HCWs) were being given the anti-Covid shots. Later, in February, the government also started vaccinating frontlines workers (FLWs).

On 1 March, the drive was to include those above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with comorbidities.

