COVID-19 update: Advise everyone to take booster doses soon, says NTAGI chairman
Adding more, Dr NK Arora said that booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future.
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in country, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Covid working group Chairman Dr NK Arora on 31 August advised everyone to take precautionary doses as human antibodies decrease after 6-8 months.