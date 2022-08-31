Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in country, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Covid working group Chairman Dr NK Arora on 31 August advised everyone to take precautionary doses as human antibodies decrease after 6-8 months.

Expressing his views, Dr Arora said, "COVID is very much around us and there is quite a significant transmission of viruses going on. Although we do not see a severe form of it and fortunately the number of deaths is extremely low."

Adding more, he said that booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future. "I request everyone to take precautionary doses as our antibodies decrease after 6-8 months. Booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future. According to the data, in last 8 months, 90% of patients admitted to hospitals haven't received booster doses."

Earlier on Wednesday, India reported 7,231 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload below 65,000-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Currently, the country has 64,667 active cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.55%. The country's active caseload accounts for 0.15% of India's cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.