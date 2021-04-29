Covid-19 update: Bangladesh offers emergency medical equipment supplies to India

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C, and other necessary tablets.

Bangladesh has offered to send emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies to India to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C, and other necessary tablets, Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the recent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said, adding thoughts and prayers of Bangladeshis were with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings.

India is witnessing the worst-ever form of the coronavirus pandemic at present, reporting more than three lakh coronavirus cases daily for the past few days. Additionally, hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. On Thursday, India reported 3,79,257-- a record-high number of Covid-19 cases.

Several countries, including the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait, and Mauritius have announced medical assistance to India to help it fight the pandemic.

