COVID-19 update: Cases rise globally, WHO chief warns against dropping guards
In past one month, the The deaths - linked to Covid reported globally - have increased by 35 per cent.
Amid the rise in COVID-19 case in past few weeks across the globe, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus warned against dropping guards and said that this does not mean that 'we pretend it’s not there'.