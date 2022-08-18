Amid the rise in COVID-19 case in past few weeks across the globe, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus warned against dropping guards and said that this does not mean that 'we pretend it’s not there'.

In a video message, released on 18 August, Tedros said, "It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others."

Learning to live with #COVID19 doesn't mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others. pic.twitter.com/Lu2Fs40ckV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 17, 2022

In past one month, the The deaths - linked to Covid reported globally - have increased by 35 per cent. “We’re all tired of this virus, and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us," the World Health Organization chief said.

As per to official data, Omicron remains the dominant variant and BA.5 sub-variant represented more than 90% of sequences.

In a message to the world, the WHO chief - in a video shared on his Twitter account - is heard saying: “15,000 people around the world lost their lives to Covid. 15,000 a week is completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives."

“None of us is helpless. Please get vaccinated if you’re not, and get a booster (dose) if you need it. Wear mask and maintain social distancing. We cannot live (with the virus) with 15,000 deaths a week. We cannot live with mounting hospitalisations. We can’t live with inequitable access of vaccines," the world health body chief said in a desperate appeal.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, over 59 crore cases have been reported across the globe. Leading the charts is the USA with over 9.3 crore and followed by India with around 4.4 cases.

The WHO had also spoken of unequal distribution of vaccines as the virus continues to mutate.