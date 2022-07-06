Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, 16,159 new cases reported in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Covid-19 cases continue to increase in India following a brief dip in cases, with the country reporting 16,159 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry. The country reported 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. While the active cases in the country stood at 1,15,212 in last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate was at 3.56%, the Health Ministry data said.