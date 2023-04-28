Covid-19 update: India logs 7,533 new cases, active tally dips further to 53,8521 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's websit
India continues to witness a declining trend in the fresh covid-19 cases being reported in the country. On Friday, India has logged 7,533 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 53,852, according to Union health ministry data.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×