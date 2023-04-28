India continues to witness a declining trend in the fresh covid-19 cases being reported in the country. On Friday, India has logged 7,533 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 53,852, according to Union health ministry data.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4, 43,47,024 The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's caseload climbed to 20,37,061 and the death toll rose to 26,620. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

Also, Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said. The addition to the tally was a drop from the 185 reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Delhi's neighbouring state Rajasthan reported 383 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the state health department said.

With this, the state's case tally increased to 13,24,116 and the death toll climbed to 9,700, according to the department.