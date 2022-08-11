COVID-19 update | Delhi govt makes wearing of masks, covers mandatory

The government also directed to fine ₹500 on people for not wearing masks. However, it will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.
Amid the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party-led government on 11 August made wearing of face mask or cover in all public places mandatory. The government also directed to fine ₹500 on people for not wearing masks.
The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.
Earlier on 9 August, Delhi reported 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, as per Delhi health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 15.41% and active cases were at 8,506.
The national capital saw 1,372 Covid-19 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to the daily health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said.
