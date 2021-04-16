OPEN APP
Covid-19 update: Delhi surpasses Mumbai to become worst-hit city in India

New Delhi, India - April 12, 2021: Delhi Police personnel issues a challan to a commuters for not wearing face mask, at India Gate area in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - April 12, 2021: Delhi Police personnel issues a challan to a commuters for not wearing face mask, at India Gate area in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
 Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 08:44 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic

Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday to become the worst-affected city in the country, leaving Mumbai far behind in the daily tally.

Mumbai's single day peak so far is 11,163, registered on April 4, according to officials figures.

Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

Thus, Delhi has eclipsed Mumbai in the daily infection tally by a huge margin.

"It is an absolute rampage in the city, young and old, vaccinated or not vaccinated, the virus is just hitting everyone. Delhi's situation is grim," said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, PTI reported.

The cases in Delhi have since April 11 been on an upward spiral, 13,468 cases on Tuesday, and eventually 17,282 cases on Wednesday.

Richa Sareen, consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Fortis hospital h, said, "Given the pace of spread, it definitely seems there is a different variant in circulation and it is more infectious than the previous one."

She said the younger population was getting more infected as elderly have mostly got vaccinated, and the older population is more at home, but younger demographic segment is gong out and meeting others or socialising, partying or travelling, which increases the chance of infection.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city.


