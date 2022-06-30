COVID-19 update: FDA recommends inclusion of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants in boosters

The new move arrived after advisers to the health regulator on 28 June recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots this fall in order to combat more recently circulating variants of the coronavirus.
The US Food and Drug Administration on 30 June recommended the inclusion of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as a part of COVID-19 booster doses, beginning this fall.
However, the FDA said it has not advised manufacturers to change the vaccine for the primary vaccination series, saying the coming year will be "a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may be introduced".
The regulator hopes to launch a booster campaign with a retooled vaccine by October, said FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks.
According to data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now dominant in the United States. The CDC had earlier said that the fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 together are estimated to make up half of the coronavirus cases in the United States.
Till 25 June, BA.5 made up 36.6 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the US while BA.4 accounted for 15.7 per cent, together accounting for about 52 per cent of new cases in the US.
On 29 June, the World Health Organization also said that cases are being driven in 110 countries mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants.