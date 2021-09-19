India reported 30,773 new Covid-19 cases and 309 death in 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry's bulletin. Compared to Saturday's cases, India saw 4,889 fewer cases on Sunday. However, there was an increase of 28 new deaths in the past day. Overall, India's death toll has surged to 4,44,838.

There was also a decline in active cases on Sunday. India reported 8,481 fewer active cases, taking the cumulative count to 3,32,158. India's active case accounts for 0.99% of the total cases. A total of 3,945 patients got recovered from the virus in a day. So far 3.26 crore patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection, the health ministry data-informed. With the latest data, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 33,448,163 as of September 19.

India's Covid-19 death rate has climbed to 1.33% whereas the recovery rate stands at 97.68%.

Meanwhile, Kerala accounts for more than half of the daily new cases across the country. Kerala reported fresh 19,325 infections. However, the state saw a dip in its daily Covid tally in comparison to Friday's count. Kerala had reported 23,260 cases on September 17.

Maharashtra also reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 infection. As per the state's daily health bulletin, 3,391 cases and 80 deaths were reported in 24 hours. Currently, the state has 47,919 active cases.

A large number of states and union territories have less than 100 active cases in the country. These include: Andaman and Nicobar Islands (14); Bihar (65); Chandigarh (35); Dadar and Nagar Haveli (1); Jharkhand (74); Lakshadweep (6), and Madhya Pradesh (97).

Additionally, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, places that were worst-affected during the second Covid-19 wave, have witnessed a massive improvement in their active caseload. Delhi has rep[orted only one death due to Covid in September, while the Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that more than 30 districts of the state have become coronavirus-free.

The reduction in Covid-19 cases coincides with the rise in vaccination. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 80 crore, with over 77.25 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Saturday. According to the health ministry, India administered over 10 crore doses of vaccine in just 11 days. On September 17, PM Modi's birthday, India set a new world record by administering 2.50 crore of Covid vaccine doses in a day. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India administered 466 doses per second on September 17.

India conducted 55.23 crore Covid-19 tests so far, of which 15,59,895 happened on Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!