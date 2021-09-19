Covid-19 update: India adds 30,773 new cases, Kerala logs more than 19,000 cases

There was also a decline in active cases on Sunday. India reported 8,481 fewer active cases, taking the cumulative count to 3,32,158. India's active case accounts for 0.99% of the total cases. A total of 3,945 patients got recovered from the virus in a day. So far 3.26 crore patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection, the health ministry data-informed. With the latest data, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 33,448,163 as of September 19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}