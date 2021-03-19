As many as 39,726 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,15,14,331.

This is the most number of fresh infections the country has clocked in since November last year. Over the past five days, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months, according to reports.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor in the daily count as the state saw 25,833 new infections -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours.

In addition to this, the death toll due to the disease in India has reached 1,59,370, with 154 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours.

As many as 20,654 recuperated from Covid-19 during the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,10,83,679.

The active cases count, hence, rests at 2,71,282. The number was 2,52,364 on Thursday and 2,34,406 on Wednesday. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday.

The Union health ministry stated on Thursday that over 79.54% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Most of these states have imposed strict restrictions and night curfews in their districts.

Second wave?

After seeing fewer than 15,000 new cases daily for most of January and the first half of February, fresh cases of coronavirus have surged over the last two weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with chief ministers of all states, pointed to the spike in tier II and III towns and cities, warning this could spread to the villages if not checked.

Experts have warned that a possible second wave may be linked to previously uninfected people stepping out after almost a year at home and, if not contained, could lead to more states being hit by similar waves.

Variants in India

Four hundred cases of the UK, South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far, the health ministry said on Thursday

Of the 400 more contagious variants, 158 cases were reported in the last two weeks in the country

Vaccinations in India

India has so far vaccinated 3,93,39,817 people.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.









