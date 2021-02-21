Covid-19 update: India clocks in 14,264 new cases, active tally goes up again

Covid-19 update: India clocks in 14,264 new cases, active tally goes up again1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 10:06 AM IST
- With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651
- As many as 1,10,85,173 healthcare workers and frontline workers have received the anti-Covid jabs so far
As many as 13,993 new Covid-19 cases were detected across the country in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. India also recorded 90 deaths, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,56,302.
With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges.
The number of active cases, which was on a steady decline, have seen a rise in the last week. India had 1,43,127 active cases on Saturday.
Vaccinations in India
According to the health ministry, 1,10,85,173 healthcare workers and frontline workers have received the anti-Covid jabs so far.
The vaccination drive in the country began on 16 January.
On Friday, India had crossed a major milestone of vaccinating over 1 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers.
According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the US with 55.2 million doses and the UK with 16.12 million doses. Both, the US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination.
In fact, India is the second-fastest country to reach the one crore mark after the US, which completed it in 31 days. Meanwhile, the UK took 56 days to vaccinate one crore citizen.
Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally.
New international travel rules
The Union health ministry has issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals amid the spread of mutant variants of coronavirus in many countries.
The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into effect from 23.59 hours on February 22 till further orders.
