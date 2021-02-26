OPEN APP
Covid-19 update: India clocks in 16,577 new infections, active cases rise again
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers (AP)
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers (AP)

Covid-19 update: India clocks in 16,577 new infections, active cases rise again

2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 09:49 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The total number of cases in India has reached 1,10,63,491
  • There are 1,55,986 active cases across the country, as of Friday morning

As many as 16,577 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, showing a slight decline in new reported cases. The country had seen 16,738 fresh infections on Thursday.

With this, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,10,63,491.

The country also saw 120 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 1,56,825. As many as 138 fatalities were reported on Thursday.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

Further, a total of 12,179 recovered from Covid-19. The total recoveries have reached 1,07,50,680.

There are 1,55,986 active cases across the country, as of Friday morning. The number was 1,51,708 on Thursday, 1,46,907 on Wednesday while it was 1,47,306 on Tuesday.

The new data comes in the backdrop of an indication of the second wave of infection setting in.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far vaccinated 1,34,72,643 healthcare and frontline workers.

The vaccination drive in India began on 16 January with inoculation of healthcare workers.

Vaccinations for frontline workers began on 2 February.

The next phase of the inoculation drive is slated to begin from 1 March, when people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities will be inoculated against the Covid-19.

The vaccination will take place at around 10,000 government facilities which will be free of cost. However, at private hospitals, beneficiaries will have to pay for vaccination.

The Centre has estimated that this priority group is approximately around 27 crores.

Review meeting

Amid rising caseload, cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba has scheduled a review meeting with seven states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has already deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures.


