As many as 25,320 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This is the highest single-day jump in new infections so far this year.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on 20 December last year.

The count of daily fresh cases has been on a steady rise since the last week of February and is touching record highs for the last three days.

With the addition of the new cases, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,59,048.

After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave. There are 2,10,544 active cases in India currently.

The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday after 53 days. The number was 2,02,022 yesterday, 1,97,237 on Friday and 1,89,226 on Thursday. The load was 1,84,598 on Wednesday.

In addition to this, 161 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,58,607. This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in over two weeks.

A total of 16,637 recuperated from the disease on Sunday. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,09,89,897.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Total tests conducted

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday that a total of 22,67,03,641 samples have been tested across the country so far. Out of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested on Saturday.

Vaccinations in India

India has so far vaccinated 2,97,38,409 people.

The country on Saturday -- the 56th day of vaccination drive -- recorded the highest number of vaccinations administered in a single day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.





