The count of daily fresh cases has been on a steady rise since the last week of February
There are 2,10,544 active cases in India currently
As many as 25,320 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This is the highest single-day jump in new infections so far this year.
As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on 20 December last year.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.
Total tests conducted
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday that a total of 22,67,03,641 samples have been tested across the country so far. Out of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested on Saturday.
Vaccinations in India
India has so far vaccinated 2,97,38,409 people.
The country on Saturday -- the 56th day of vaccination drive -- recorded the highest number of vaccinations administered in a single day.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.