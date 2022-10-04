Covid-19 update: India detects 1,968 fresh cases, active tally below 35k

As per the health ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 34,598 from the earlier 36,126. A decline of around 2,000 has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India sees a huge drop in infections with 1,968 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 133 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. This drop in cases comes after the country reported 3,011 yesterday.
A total of 1,675 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on May 23.
The active cases comprises 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.29 per cent.
The country saw 3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of recoveries now stands at 4,40,36,152.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 218.80 crore total vaccine doses with 94.87 crore received second dose and 21.43 crore are precaution doses. A total of 3,44,525 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, the ministry said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
