Covid-19 update: India detects 1,968 fresh cases, active tally below 35k

09:55 AM IST

As per the health ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 34,598 from the earlier 36,126. A decline of around 2,000 has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.