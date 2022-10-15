Covid-19 update: India detects 2,430 cases, 17 deaths in past 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 09:40 AM IST
Covid-19: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent.
India saw a slight drop in Covid cases with 2,430 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.