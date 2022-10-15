India saw a slight drop in Covid cases with 2,430 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

This slight drop comes a day after the country reported 2,678 cases yesterday.

With 2,430 new Covid cases, the cumulative tally has gone up to 4,46,26,427, the ministry said.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 26,618 which constitute 0.06 percent of the country's total positive cases. An increase of 35 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,874 with 17 fatalities, which includes 9 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,70,935, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.