Covid-19 update: India detects 200 new cases, 5 deaths in a day

Covid-19 update: India detects 200 new cases, 5 deaths in a day1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India has recorded 200 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,75,447), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
India has recorded 200 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,75,447), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 3,767. The active cases comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 3,767. The active cases comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The overall death toll has gone up to 5,30,663 with five fatalities – three reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The overall death toll has gone up to 5,30,663 with five fatalities – three reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
According to the health ministry data, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%. The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,41,017, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the health ministry data, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%. The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,41,017, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
According to the ministry's website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.