The Union Health Ministry updated data on Sunday said that India has reported 10,273 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Witnessing a decline in fresh cases, the Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours stood at 20,439, taking the total recoveries tally to 4,22,90,921. Total 243 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,13,724. While the active case was 0.26% at 1,11,472 and daily positivity rate at 1.00%, the Health Ministry data further revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, amid declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that all COVID-19 related restrictions in the national capital will be lifted from February 28. However, the LG said that it is pivotal to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Earlier in the day, Baijal chaired the 34th meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr SK Singh-NCDC and other senior officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalization, it was decided to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions in Delhi from 28th February, 2022 while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing," the Delhi LG tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he informed that during the meeting, special emphasis was laid on ensuring systematic surveillance and greater outreach to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of the targeted population.

(With inputs from agencies)

