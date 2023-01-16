Covid-19 update: India logs 114 fresh cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.
Covid-19 cases in India have been decreasing from the past few days with the country reporting 114 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.