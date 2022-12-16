Covid-19 update: India logs 162 new infections in a day

Covid-19 update: India logs 162 new infections in a day1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
A decrease 76 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a continuous decline over the past few days. The country has recorded a single-day rise of 162 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
With this, the country's active caseload has also declined to 3,691, that comprises of 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease 76 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
India has now 4.46 crore Covid-19 cases. The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,663. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country has surged to 4,41,41,255, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.99 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.
