Covid-19 update: India logs 167 new infections in 24 hours

Covid-19 update: The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,667 with four more fatalities, including three reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
India has recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,75,776, according to the Union Health Minister data updated on Saturday.
With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 3,608, that accounts for 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 83 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,667 with four more fatalities, including three reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
In India, the Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to to 4,41,41,501, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.99 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.