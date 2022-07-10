Covid-19 update: India logs 18,257 fresh Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 09:36 AM IST
- The country reported 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed
Listen to this article
Registering a mild decline in Covid-19 cases compared to yesterday, India on Sunday reported 18,257 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to updated data by Union Health Ministry. The country reported 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. The active cases in the country stands at 1,28,690 on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 4.22%, the Health Ministry updated data noted.