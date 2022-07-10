Registering a mild decline in Covid-19 cases compared to yesterday, India on Sunday reported 18,257 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to updated data by Union Health Ministry. The country reported 14,553 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data revealed. The active cases in the country stands at 1,28,690 on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 4.22%, the Health Ministry updated data noted.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India's Covid-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease and the active caseload increased by 2,693, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,53,980, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent. According to the ministry, 198.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

On July 6, a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release said that India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.20 crores with 1,98,20,86,763 vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The release further noted that “the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021."

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it said. Over 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.