Union health ministry data updated on Monday shows India reports 2,09,918 new Covid-19 cases and 959 deaths in the last 24 hours. The single day rise of 2,09,918 Covid-19 infections, 959 fatalities has pushed the country's tally of Covid cases to 4,13,02,440 and the death toll up to 4,95,050.

Active Covid-19 cases in country decrease by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268, health ministry reported. The total number of Covid recoveries have gone up to 2,62,628 in the last 24 hours.

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore. India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.