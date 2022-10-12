Covid-19 update: India logs 2,139 cases, 13 deaths in a day

Covid-19 update: India logs 2,139 cases, 13 deaths in a day1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Covid-19: The death toll climbed to 5,28,835 with 13 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India reported 2,139 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,18,533, while the active cases declined to 26,292, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
