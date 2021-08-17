India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 32,250, 679 on Tuesday with 25,166 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,079 as 437 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 3,69,846 active cases, down from 3,81,947 on Monday, comprise 1.15 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

So far, 3,14,48,754 people have recuperated from COVID-19. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

