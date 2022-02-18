India on Friday reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 less cases than yesterday, taking the tally up to 42.78 million, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data. The death toll climbed to 510,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated on Friday stated.

While 66,254 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,19,77,238. The active cases were reported at 2,92,092, with the daily positivity rate at 2.07%. Additionally, the total vaccination administered in the country reached 1,74,64,99,461.

In Maharashtra, with the addition of 114 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district increased to 7,07,677, an official said on Friday. The Covid-19 virus claimed the lives of four persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,859, with Thane's mortality rate is 1.67%. In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,244, while the death toll stood at 3,391, another official said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 30,757 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily Covid-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said. The recovery rate had last crossed the 98%-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01%.

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61% while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 174.24 crore. India's Covid-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The health ministry said that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

