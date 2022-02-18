Covid-19 update: India logs 25,920 fresh cases, 492 fatalities in last 24 hours

In Maharashtra, with the addition of 114 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district increased to 7,07,677, an official said on Friday. The Covid-19 virus claimed the lives of four persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,859, with Thane's mortality rate is 1.67%. In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,244, while the death toll stood at 3,391, another official said.

