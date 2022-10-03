Covid-19 update: India logs 3,011 cases, 28 deaths in a day

Covid-19 update: Active cases in the country has now declined to 36,126 from the earlier 37,444. A decline of 1,318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India sees slight drop in infections with 3,011 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This drop in cases comes after the country reported 3,375 yesterday.
As per the ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 36,126 from the earlier 37,444. A decline of 1,318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The active cases comprises 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.31 per cent.
The country saw 4,301 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of recoveries now stands at 4,40,32,671.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,701 with 28 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 218.77 crore total vaccine doses with 94.87 crore received second dose and 21.41 crore are precaution doses. A total of 1,70,034 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, the ministry said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
