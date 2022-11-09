Covid-19 update: India logs 811 new cases in a day

Covid-19 update: India logs 811 new cases in a day1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
India has reported 811 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,62,952.
India has reported 811 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,62,952.
India has reported 811 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,62,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.
India has reported 811 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,62,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.
(More details are being added.)
(More details are being added.)