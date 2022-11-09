Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Covid-19 update: India logs 811 new cases in a day

Covid-19 update: India logs 811 new cases in a day

1 min read . 10:36 AM ISTLivemint
India has reported 811 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,62,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.  

(More details are being added.)

