COVID-19 update: India now has over 3,300 active cases; THESE 8 states report more than 100 cases

COVID-19 update: India reported 3,395 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, May 31. As many as 685 more COVID-19 cases were reported in a day.

Meanwhile, four more deaths due to coronavirus infection — down from seven deaths a day earlier – were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. One death each was reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala. There have been 26 COVID-19-related deaths in India since January 1, 2025.

Around 1,435 people were discharged after being successfully treated for the viral infection.

COVID-19 update: 8 worst-hit states Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reported more than a hundred COVID-19 cases so far. As per the tally updated by the health ministry on May 31:

1. Delhi has 375 cases

2. Gujarat has 265 cases

3. Karnataka has 234 cases

4. Kerala has 1336 cases

5. Maharashtra has 467 cases

6. Tamil Nadu has 185 cases

7. West Bengal has 205 cases

8. Uttar Pradesh has 117 cases

Karnataka govt's advisory for students In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, was cited by news agency PTI.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure.

The health department said, "If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home."

"If these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures," the department said.

'Centre is fully prepared' On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav told news agency ANI.

"We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid," he said.