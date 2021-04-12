Covid-19 update: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country

The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179. There are 12,01,009 active cases in the country

New Delhi: India reported a record 168,912 new Covid-19 cases, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. With this India has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the novel coronavirus.



Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with as many as 63,294 new cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,07,245.

The national capital reported also witnessed the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,25,197, including 34,341 active cases, 6,79,573 recoveries and 11,283 deaths.

