Covid-19 update: India records 12,881 new cases; over 94 lakh vaccinated so far

Covid-19 update: India records 12,881 new cases; over 94 lakh vaccinated so far1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 09:48 AM IST
- India has issued specific rules for flights aimed at segregating travellers from Brazil, the UK and South Africa, where new Covid-19 mutant viruses have surfaced
India reported 12,881 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 1,09,50,201, according to the Union health ministry said.
In the same duration, the country saw 101 deaths. This took the death toll due to the disease to 1,56,014.
India currently has 1,37,342, while the 1,06,56,845 people have been cured of the disease so far. India's cumulative recoveries have been showing a progressive increment on a daily basis.
Vaccination drive
The country has so far vaccinated 94,22,228 healthcare workers and frontline workers.
Meanwhile, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria who has received both shots of anti-Covid jabs said on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccines might be available in the open market by end of the year but only after prime targeted people are vaccinated.
"Vaccine will be available in the open market only when prime targets -- people to be vaccinated -- are covered. And there has to be equivalence in supply and demand. Hopefully, there would be such a situation by year-end or before that. Then, there may be a likelihood of vaccines coming to the open market," he told news agency ANI.
On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said: "The government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase of country’s nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive."
India is hosting on Thursday a regional conclave on the management of coronavirus pandemic. Nine countries, including Afghanistan Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been invited for it.
New strain in India
India on Wednesday issued specific rules for flights from the UK, Europe and the Middle East, aimed at segregating travellers from Brazil, the UK and South Africa, where new Covid-19 mutant viruses have surfaced.
The new standard operating procedures (SOPs), which take effect on 23 February, mandate airlines to identify travellers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Brazil and South Africa in past 14 days and segregate them.
