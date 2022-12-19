Covid-19 update: India records 135 new cases, 2 deaths in a day

Covid-19 update: India records 135 new cases, 2 deaths in a day1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Covid-19 highlights: The death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.
Covid-19 highlights: The death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.
With 135 new coronavirus infections, India's cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With 135 new coronavirus infections, India's cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552. An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections.
The active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552. An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections.
In India, the death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
In India, the death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.