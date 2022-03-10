This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Covid-19 death cases witnessed a steep decline, with 104 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data
A reduction of 2,474 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
Covid-19 update: Registering a consistent drop in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday reported 4,184 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 42.98 million, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data. Additionally, the Covid-19 death cases dropped further, with 104 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll in the country to 515,459, the Health Ministry data revealed.
The active cases comprise 0.10% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 2,474 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.48% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,20,120, while the case fatality rate was 1.20%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.53 crore.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation particularly in the context of the Omicron wave and the status of the vaccination drive in the country.
A detailed presentation on the global scenario and India's status of Covid-19 was given. India's consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign and an analysis of vaccine effectiveness to aid the lesser hospitalization and low severity and mortality during the recent surge was highlighted. It emerged in the review that pro-active and collaborative efforts led by the Central Government helped in effective management of the spread of infection. It was also noted that India's pandemic response and vaccination efforts have been lauded globally by WHO, United Nations, International Monetary Fund as well as in the reports of Harvard Business School and Institute for Competitiveness.
The Prime Minister appreciated the relentless efforts put in by Vaccinators, Healthcare Workers, Central and State Governments. Prime Minister underlined the significance of following the Covid related protocols and urged continued support from community and participation of the individuals to get vaccinated when due and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.
